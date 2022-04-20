Sexually violent predator allegedly hiding in Colorado, captured on Wednesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police are reporting a sexually violent predator was caught hiding in Colorado.

“For the past couple of weeks, members of the Fountain Police Department have been conducting an investigation into the possibility that an absconded Sexually Violent Predator from the State of Illinois has been hiding in our community,” part of a news release from Fountain Police reads. “The person was identified as 46-year-old Alan D. Secrist. Secrist had been previously been convicted in Illinois of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse – Victim under 9 years of age which requires him to register as a sex offender. Secrist also had active warrants for Sex Offender Violations out of Illinois.”

Secrist was eventually taken into custody Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Mojave Way. He is facing multiple charges, including failing to register as a Sex Offender in Colorado.

