RV and vehicle destroyed by fire in Pueblo West on Tuesday

Fire in Pueblo West 4/19/22.
Fire in Pueblo West 4/19/22.(Pueblo West FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:13 AM MDT
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to save a home from a fire on Tuesday as the flames destroyed a nearby RV and vehicle.

The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. in the 800 block of East Herron Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the RV was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a nearby vehicle. Crews were able to knock the fire out, with what was described as “light” heat damage to a nearby home. No one was injured in the blaze.

According to Samantha Dose, the Pueblo West Metropolitan District spokesperson, the cause of the fire was ruled as accidental. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

