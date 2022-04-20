Remembering the lives lost 23 years ago in the Columbine shooting
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:24 AM MDT
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - On April 20, 1999, a pair of Columbine High School students opened fire on their classmates, killing 12 students and a teacher and injuring more than two dozen before taking their own lives.
More than two decades later, it remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
These are the lives lost on that day 23 years:
Cassie Bernall
Steve Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matt Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez
