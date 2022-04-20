Remembering the lives lost 23 years ago in the Columbine shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - On April 20, 1999, a pair of Columbine High School students opened fire on their classmates, killing 12 students and a teacher and injuring more than two dozen before taking their own lives.

More than two decades later, it remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

These are the lives lost on that day 23 years:

Cassie Bernall

Steve Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matt Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Dave Sanders

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Kyle Velasquez

