Advertisement

Remembering the lives lost 23 years ago in the Columbine shooting

The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a teacher. More than 20 others were injured. The two gunmen took their own lives.(MGN/Columbine Wiki)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:24 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - On April 20, 1999, a pair of Columbine High School students opened fire on their classmates, killing 12 students and a teacher and injuring more than two dozen before taking their own lives.

More than two decades later, it remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

These are the lives lost on that day 23 years:

Cassie Bernall

Steve Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matt Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Dave Sanders

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Kyle Velasquez

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained as officials assess number of homes, buildings lost
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night

Latest News

Missing man 4/21/22.
FOUND: Man reported missing in El Paso County was found and is safe
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 21 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 21 de Abril
Chapel renovations at USAFA.
Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy expected to be back open to the public by 2027
The NCAR Fire currently stands at 189 acres as of the night of March 27, 2022.
NCAR Fire in Boulder was caused by a human, authorities ask for help identifying a suspect
Table Mountain Fire.
Drone crash to blame for a 52-acre grass fire in Colorado on Wednesday