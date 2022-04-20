Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained as officials assess number of homes, buildings lost

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have contained a fire burning in a small Colorado town.

Six families are displaced after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the fire, and numerous more structures and vehicles were burned, Monte Vista’s police chief said.

The fire started in the vicinity of Monte Vista Wednesday afternoon and quickly ballooned to 17 acres. First responders first heard about the fire at about 12:15 p.m. According to officials, when crews arrived at the scene the fire was already “out of control.”

San Luis Valley Emergency tweeted that mandatory evacuations were issued for anyone north of Highway 258 between Jefferson Street and North Henderson Road. It added that an evacuation point has been set up at the Ski High complex located at 2389-2499 Sherman Ave. The Monte Vista School District also evacuated students from Marsh Elementary and took them to Bill Metz Elementary. Due to power and water being out in all other district buildings, students were released early.

THIS IS NOT A REQUEST PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE MONTE VISTA AREA. Posted by Rio Grande County Sheriff's office on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Evacuations remain in place Thursday so firefighters can do damage assessments, the chief said. Video sent to 11 News from residents in the area showed multiple structures that were destroyed by fire.

Monte Vista is located northwest of Alamosa, about 90 miles west of I-25 and the Walsenburg area.

