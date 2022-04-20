Advertisement

Online reservation system for driving to the summit of Pikes Peak launches May 1

The summit was closed off to all visitors, including hikers, starting March 2021 through June...
The summit was closed off to all visitors, including hikers, starting March 2021 through June 14, 2021.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - For those of you brave souls who plan to drive all the way up to the top of Pikes Peak, for the new summit house and other fun activities, you are going to need a reservation to park.

Starting May 1, those reservations will be needed to park on top of the mountain. Right now, officials say they have about 140 parking spots available. Reservations will cost $2 when made online and visitors will need to show proof of the purchase at the tollgate before heading into the National Park.

Each reservation will be made in two hour increments and visitors will need to show up to the mountain in between the time period assigned.

Pikes Peak officials tell 11 News they decided to implement this reservation system as they were seeing more people taking Pikes Peak Highway to the top of the mountain.

“What we found last year when we opened up the new summit visitor center on the peak is that visitors were staying much longer than they had previously,” says Skyler Rorabaugh, Manager of Pikes Peak Americas Mountain. “We understood that we needed to shift how we can create the best visitors experience. We don’t want a lot of traffic congestion if we want people to be able to park and enjoy and not have to drive around or sit there and wait”.

The reservations can be made for anytime between May 27 and September 30. You can make a reservation, starting May 1, by clicking here.

Officials recommend making reservations as soon as possible to make the trip a little easier, whether you are driving or planning a hike.

“It is a common thing and I think it’s important to plan ahead when you’re driving up Pikes Peak, it’s really really important to plan. When you’re hiking Pikes Peak definitely making sure that your driver has that reservation in place is going to be important,” says P.K. McPherson, the Executive Director of Pikes Peak Region Attractions Association.

