Multiple reports of a police impersonator in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Fountain have received several reports that someone is impersonating a police officer.

According to Fountain Police, the impersonator is calling from 719-367-5993 and claiming to be “Officer Paige Foster.” The caller states he’s “looking for information if you can call me back.” The caller usually has a southern accent.

Fountain Police are asking the public to not answer the phone if they see this number and to not call it back.

The whole post by the City of Fountain Police Department can be read below:

“We have been recently notified that several citizens have received suspicious phone calls from someone identifying themsevles as a Fountain Police Officer.

The caller is calling from (719) 367-5993. It is a male with a Southern accent and he identifies himself as Officer Paige Foster. He leaves a message and says he’s “looking for information if you can call me back.”

If you receive a call from this unidentified person, please do not answer the phone or call the number back.”

