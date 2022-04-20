Advertisement

Multiple reports of a police impersonator in Fountain

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Fountain have received several reports that someone is impersonating a police officer.

According to Fountain Police, the impersonator is calling from 719-367-5993 and claiming to be “Officer Paige Foster.” The caller states he’s “looking for information if you can call me back.” The caller usually has a southern accent.

Fountain Police are asking the public to not answer the phone if they see this number and to not call it back.

The whole post by the City of Fountain Police Department can be read below:

“We have been recently notified that several citizens have received suspicious phone calls from someone identifying themsevles as a Fountain Police Officer.

The caller is calling from (719) 367-5993. It is a male with a Southern accent and he identifies himself as Officer Paige Foster. He leaves a message and says he’s “looking for information if you can call me back.”

If you receive a call from this unidentified person, please do not answer the phone or call the number back.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night
Police say the suspect robbed three convenience stores early in the morning of April 21, 2022,...
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Chapel renovations at USAFA.
Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy expected to be back open to the public by 2027

Latest News

Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week
Support your favorite, local places to eat as 2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday!
A CSFD wildfire mitigation expert offers tips to homeowners.
WATCH - Fire mitigation tips for Colorado Springs Homeowners
2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale now for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged