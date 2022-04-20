Advertisement

Missed the tax deadline? File ASAP to avoid penalties and interest, IRS says

The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid...
The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid penalties and interest.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT
(Gray News) – The Internal Revenue Service is recommending taxpayers who missed the original deadline of April 18 to file their taxes should file them as soon as possible to avoid any possible penalties.

The IRS says that although taxpayers who are due a refund will not be penalized for filing late, those who owe and missed the deadline without requesting an extension should file quickly to limit penalties and interest.

The IRS says that families who don’t owe taxes can still file their taxes and claim the Child Tax Credit for 2021 at any point until April 15, 2025, without facing any penalties.

Certain taxpayers automatically qualify for extra time to file and pay taxes without penalties and interest.

Some of these include:

  • Military members who served or are currently serving in a combat zone
  • Support personnel in combat zones or a contingency operation in support of the Armed Forces
  • Taxpayers outside of the U.S.
  • Some disaster victims

The IRS says taxpayers should file their return and pay any taxes they owe quickly to reduce penalties and interest and that “an extension to file is not an extension to pay.” An extension provides an additional six months to file with a new deadline of October 17.

Penalties and interest apply to taxes owed after April 18, and interest is charged until the balance is paid in full, according to the IRS.

The IRS also says that taxpayers should file a tax return even if they can’t immediately pay in full to reduce delayed filing penalties.

For more information on filing your taxes, visit the IRS website.

