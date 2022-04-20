Advertisement

Freeland, Rockies reach $64.5M, 5-year deal, avoid hearing

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Washington Nationals in the...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:44 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for late May.

Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024 and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026. Freeland is 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA in two starts this season and 40-42 with a 4.28 ERA in six seasons. 

