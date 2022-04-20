Freeland, Rockies reach $64.5M, 5-year deal, avoid hearing
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:44 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for late May.
Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024 and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026. Freeland is 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA in two starts this season and 40-42 with a 4.28 ERA in six seasons.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
4/19/2022 4:48:07 PM (GMT -6:00)