Freeland, Rockies reach $64.5M, 5-year deal, avoid hearing

DENVER (AP) - Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for late May.

Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024 and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026. Freeland is 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA in two starts this season and 40-42 with a 4.28 ERA in six seasons.

4/19/2022 4:48:07 PM (GMT -6:00)