Firefighters working on fire near Flagstaff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM MDT
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a small wildfire that was discovered near Flagstaff Road and Bison Drive in Boulder County that was discovered on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The fire has been named the “Bear Peak Fire” and at the time of this article, it is 30 percent contained.
No structures are threatened and the fire is approximately 1/4 acre in size.
The Multi-Agency Fire Investigative Team will further investigate the cause of the fire in the morning.
