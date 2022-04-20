Firefighters working on fire near Flagstaff

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a small wildfire that was discovered near Flagstaff Road and Bison Drive in Boulder County that was discovered on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The fire has been named the “Bear Peak Fire” and at the time of this article, it is 30 percent contained.

No structures are threatened and the fire is approximately 1/4 acre in size.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigative Team will further investigate the cause of the fire in the morning.

