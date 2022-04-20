Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained as officials assess number of homes, buildings lost
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night
The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
Remembering the lives lost 23 years ago in the Columbine shooting

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
Missing man 4/21/22.
FOUND: Man reported missing in El Paso County was found and is safe
Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park fire
4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say
Nicollena Cabello Hartzell passed away suddenly in 2018, but her heart continues to bring life...
‘I got my heart’: Woman’s death unites two families through one heart
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks