Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs.

The deadly shooting was carried out on March 27, 2019 in a neighborhood near UCCS. Authorities were called to the scene that night at about 6:24 along Rimwood Drive. The neighborhood is just northwest of N. Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. That’s where authorities found the body of Gary Dolce. On Tuesday, James Hanlon was sentenced to life in prison for murder without parole. Hanlon was also convicted on two counts of aggravated witness intimidation.

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, didn’t hear the shots but told 11 News the week of the shooting that she knew Dolce.

“Very friendly,” the neighbor said of the victim. “Always waves, said hello when he was walking his dog and everything. It’s just scary in a while situation, this is a quiet neighborhood and everybody is friendly.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News partner The Gazette, Dolce filmed the entire incident before his untimely death. An AMR medical tech found the phone lying next to Dolce’s body still recording. The medical tech picked the phone up, stopped the recording and played the video back, giving him a glimpse of what had just happened. What started as a verbal dispute over dogs, turned deadly.

The Gazette adds that on Tuesday, prosecutors said in their closing arguments that Hanlon “hunted, ambushed, and executed” his neighbor, while the defense argued that their client acted out of self-defense because he thought the neighbor was holding up a gun during their confrontation, not a camera phone.

