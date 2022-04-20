4 injured, including 1 critically, following an explosion in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - “We lost a building but saved a block,” said the Montrose Fire Protection District fire chief after explosion destroyed a medical supply building Wednesday.

The explosion rattled the 100 block of Park Avenue at 3 p.m., setting the Hartman Brothers building ablaze. The blast reportedly occurred inside the structure.

“Montrose Fire Protection District crews responded immediately and began firefighting efforts on a fully involved structure with smoke showing,” the fire protection district said in a social media post.

Along with being engulfed in flames, firefighters quickly saw another danger: bottled oxygen and other flammable gases around the building. Electricity and natural gas services was quickly shut off, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the gas tanks and causing additional explosions. Parts of downtown Montrose were evacuated.

“I am proud of the quick work of our responders in immediately providing protection to the other flammable gases on site,” Chief Tad Rowan said. “This plan of attack limited the damage to the structure and the area.”

The fire was declared under control by evening. The cause is still under investigation.

One person was critically injured in the blast and transported to Montrose Regional Health. Their condition is unknown Thursday. Three others were also hospitalized with less serious injuries.

Montrose is on the western side of Colorado between Grand Junction and Durango.

We are aware of an active incident in the downtown Montrose area. Law enforcement & fire personnel are on scene. Use alternative routes & avoid the downtown area if possible. Updates will be provided as they are available.#MontroseCo #LocalAlert #MontrosePD #ActiveIncident — MontrosePD (@MontrosePd) April 20, 2022

