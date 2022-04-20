Advertisement

2nd newborn safely surrendered at Indiana fire station this month

The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.(Carmel Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:57 AM MDT
CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Another newborn was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Department Station 45 in Indiana.

This is the second baby to be surrendered at the same location this month.

“What a month for the Carmel Baby Box! We are so thrilled that this resource has helped two mothers in crisis and provided a place for safe surrender for these precious infants,” said Safe Have Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey.

Fire Chief David Haboush said he is proud his fire station could provide a safe way for a mother to surrender her infant.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Department is set up in a way that provides complete anonymity to the person who is leaving the baby.

The person opens a door on the side of the department’s building that holds a bassinet, which triggers a silent alarm to alert firefighters that a baby has been placed inside. The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

“So proud of the mom for making his anonymous life-saving decision and very proud of Carmel firefighters and their quick professional response,” Haboush said.

“This baby girl was so loved by her mother, and we know she will be adopted shortly by a wonderful family,” Kelsey added.

Indiana has now seen three surrenders to Baby Boxes in the month of April – two at the same location, which is the first for the Safe Haven Baby Box organization.

According to the organization, 18 babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since 2017.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location, or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

