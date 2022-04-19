What to do if a fire starts on your hike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is putting out a warning for hikers.

If you are planning on hitting the trails right now, CSPD is asking you to be more cautious when it comes to the potential for fires.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with CSPD tells 11 News the fire danger is so high, the moment a cigarette butt hits the ground, a park could spark up in flames. Smaldino mentions that we continue to be under burn restrictions, so cigarettes at parks are prohibited.

If you notice a small fire while hiking, Smaldino says to call 911 right away. The fire captain says you can use your water to put out the flames. If the fire is a lot bigger, follow the trail you used to get in to get out. You will want to travel to a safer location like a parking lot. If the way you traveled in is blocked, Smaldino says to go backwards in the area known as ‘”the black.” This area has already burned so you are the safest there.

Smaldino tells 11 News in the event of any fire, make sure you always remain calm while providing them with information.

“If you’re panicking and you can’t get that information to us, that obviously doesn’t help us get to the right area,” said Captain Smaldino. “Fires are going to move and it’s going to move fast. If it’s one of these days where the wind is blowing that way, you definitely don’t want to get in front of the fire because that’s going to be the most

Smaldino says no matter what, always call 911 for any size fire. The fire department wants to make sure there are not any hot spots.

