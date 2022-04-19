Advertisement

What to do if a fire starts on your hike

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says if you notice a small fire, put it out with your water bottle. If the fire is bigger and blocks your way out, go into an area that has already burned. This is the safest option as the area will not catch back on fire.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:04 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is putting out a warning for hikers.

If you are planning on hitting the trails right now, CSPD is asking you to be more cautious when it comes to the potential for fires.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with CSPD tells 11 News the fire danger is so high, the moment a cigarette butt hits the ground, a park could spark up in flames. Smaldino mentions that we continue to be under burn restrictions, so cigarettes at parks are prohibited.

If you notice a small fire while hiking, Smaldino says to call 911 right away. The fire captain says you can use your water to put out the flames. If the fire is a lot bigger, follow the trail you used to get in to get out. You will want to travel to a safer location like a parking lot. If the way you traveled in is blocked, Smaldino says to go backwards in the area known as ‘”the black.” This area has already burned so you are the safest there.

Smaldino tells 11 News in the event of any fire, make sure you always remain calm while providing them with information.

“If you’re panicking and you can’t get that information to us, that obviously doesn’t help us get to the right area,” said Captain Smaldino. “Fires are going to move and it’s going to move fast. If it’s one of these days where the wind is blowing that way, you definitely don’t want to get in front of the fire because that’s going to be the most

Smaldino says no matter what, always call 911 for any size fire. The fire department wants to make sure there are not any hot spots.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Mandatory evacuations issued in small Colorado town as a wildfire burns
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Fire off I-25 south of Colorado Springs 4/19/22.
I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

Latest News

experts from across the area appeared on the panel hosted by KKTV 11 News and The Gazette
WATCH - Colorado Springs hosts forum to discuss fentynal danger
Crews fighting fire near Woodland Park
Multiple crews working to contain fire near Woodland Park
Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities one step closer to lowering natural gas rates
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
WATCH: 11 News, Gazette host public ‘Colorado Conversation’ on fentanyl crisis
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night