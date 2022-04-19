Voice of the consumer: Watch out for email and text scams for entities you think you know

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - How many of you have received an email or a text message from a company that looks legitimate and makes you nervous? I know that I have.

A viewer reached out to tell me about a scam that nearly tricked her. She got an email that looked like it was from Amazon saying they were sending her a new iPhone for $1,500. She called a number that was listed on the email and told them she didn’t order it.

Unfortunately, scammers were on the other end of the line, and they told her she had to pay $800 payments for the new phone. She told the caller she wanted to cancel the order, but they wouldn’t let her.

They kept her on the phone for over an hour talking to her about the fake order. Eventually, the scammers told her to go to the bank to get some money to pay them. She told a friend what was going on before she left.

The woman asked the teller to take out hundreds of dollars and that’s when she said her friend came barreling through the doors telling her it was a scam. I’m so glad her friend did that!

The woman hung up the phone. After hearing the story, the clerk also confirmed the call was a ploy.

I have received similar emails that look very official from big name companies, including Amazon. There are some red flags you should watch for. First, check the sender’s email address very carefully. A lot of scam emails will show a mix of jumbled letters and words. Legitimate companies won’t use accounts like that.

Second, never call the phone number listed in the email address. Instead, use a trusted, verified phone number that you have on hand, or that you can look up on the legitimate website.

Also, don’t click any links, even ones that say “unsubscribe.” It’s a trick. The crooks are getting you to click on phony links to try to steal your information. The best thing to do is delete the email, mark is as spam, and block the sender.

If you are worried someone placed a fraudulent order on any of your accounts, reach out to the company directly to verify.

Another thing I want to warn you about is that scammers will try to keep you on the phone to convince you that they are real. The experts I’ve talked to have told me that studies have actually found the longer you stay on the phone with scammers, the more likely you are to pay them. That’s one reason I also tell folks not to stay on the phone to tease the scammers, either.

I also think it’s great that this woman reached out to her friend to tell her what was going on. I always tell folks if you get a text, call, or email that seems a little fishy, you should run the story by your family or friends.

Most often, your loved ones will recognize the red flags looking at it from an outsider’s perspective.

Amazon said if you get an order confirmation for an item you didn’t purchase, you can check whether it’s legit by going to your account on Amazon.com and checking your orders. If it doesn’t match, the message isn’t from Amazon.

You can report the scam to Amazon. Also, you can always report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-222-4444.

