Uber says masks are now optional for drivers, passengers

(KKTV) - Add Uber to the growing list of entities making masks optional.

The ride-share company announced the change Tuesday, on the heels of a federal judge’s decision to end a federal mask mandate on public transportation. The move is effective immediately.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in an email to users on Tuesday.

The company noted that the CDC still recommends masking and asked that drivers and passengers respect those who still opt to wear them.

“Remember, many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” the email read. “And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

In communities where masks are still required by law, Uber says local regulations will apply.

