Advertisement

Uber says masks are now optional for drivers, passengers

(MGN/Pexels)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Add Uber to the growing list of entities making masks optional.

The ride-share company announced the change Tuesday, on the heels of a federal judge’s decision to end a federal mask mandate on public transportation. The move is effective immediately.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in an email to users on Tuesday.

The company noted that the CDC still recommends masking and asked that drivers and passengers respect those who still opt to wear them.

“Remember, many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” the email read. “And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

In communities where masks are still required by law, Uber says local regulations will apply.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Mandatory evacuations issued in small Colorado town as a wildfire burns
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Fire off I-25 south of Colorado Springs 4/19/22.
I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

Latest News

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant...
Ukraine officials plead for help as fighting intensifies in Mariupol
An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to multiple hospital patient...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in overdose deaths of former patients
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
A father is facing charges after police say he left his 4-year-old son and a loaded gun at the...
WATCH: Father runs across freeway after car crashes with child, AK-47 inside
DJ Williams, 9, fell at school, and his finger was taken off in the process, according to the...
Boy, 9, loses finger in fall at school, family says