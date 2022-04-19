Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
11 Cares
Live Newscasts
11 Connects
Search
Home
News
Crime
International
National
Politics
State
Weather
Traffic Watch
Weather Maps
7-Day Forecasts
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
Live Newscasts
Submit a Story Idea
Submit Photos and Videos
Find It
11 Call for Action
Sports
NCAA
NFL
Scoreboard
National
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Friday Night Endzone
Broncos
Air Force
Advertise With Us
Local Jobs
Station Jobs
KKTV News App
11 Connects
11 Cares
Community Calendar
Good News Friday
Video
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
MyKKTV
MeTV
Sign up for .COM Daily
TV Listings
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
11 For Health
Press Releases
Advertisement
Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 19 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 19 de Abril
By
Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Mandatory evacuations issued in small Colorado town as a wildfire burns
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Latest News
WATCH - Colorado Springs hosts forum to discuss fentynal danger
Multiple crews working to contain fire near Woodland Park
Colorado Springs Utilities one step closer to lowering natural gas rates
WATCH: 11 News, Gazette host public ‘Colorado Conversation’ on fentanyl crisis
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night