Springs police to conduct testing of its gunshot detection system Tuesday night; some neighborhoods could hear noise

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in the area of Valley Hi, Park Hill and Pikes Peak Park may hear gunshots Tuesday night, but there’s no cause for alarm.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is conducting a live-fire calibration of its gunshot detection system from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Police say though the operation will noisy, it won’t be dangerous.

“During this process, there is no danger to the public,” CSPD said in a news release.

CSPD first rolled out the detection system in 2018. As explained to 11 News back then, the system uses a network of acoustic sensors to detect when a gun goes off and then pinpoints where the shot was fired. That data is then sent to officers.

“By notifying police with this precise information, the system helps to speed police response, has the potential to save lives by quickly directing first responders to potential victims, increases the likelihood of weapon-related arrests, and enhances neighborhood safety,” the police department said in a 2018 statement.

During the calibration testing, CSPD says people in the aforementioned neighborhoods could hear the following:

“These controlled tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by a validation of sound detection by the system. During the tests, frangible bullets and a bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety. No bullets will be fired into the air or ground. These frangible bullets are designed to break up into smaller pieces upon contact with harder objects or surfaces.”

