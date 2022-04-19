Public invited to memorial service for K9 Jinx this Thursday at New Life Church in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to remember and honor the life of a K9 that was killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service for K9 Jinx is scheduled for Thursday at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. for seating. The service starts at 11 a.m.

New Life Church will also be streaming the service. 11 News is working to see if we can carry the service on our website. Click here to view the stream scheduled for this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Click here for more about the shooting that claimed the life of K9 Jinx. The shooting happened in Manitou Springs on April 11, the suspect involved was also killed. No human law enforcement officers were injured.

