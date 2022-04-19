Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt after colliding with a car late Monday night.

Police say the car was making a left turn in the intersection of Platte and Circle when the motorcycle ran right into it. Numerous witnesses saw the crash and called 911.

“Upon arrival officers discovered the motorcycle had struck the side of a vehicle ... the driver of the motorcycle has serious bodily injury, and was transported to an area hospital for care,” a police lieutenant said.

There’s no word on the rider’s condition.

The intersection was shut down for more than two hours, reopening at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers are investigating whether speeding was a factor in the crash.

