Mask no longer required at Colorado Springs Airport or DIA, although officials still recommend to bring one

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Masks are no longer required at the Colorado Springs Airport or Denver International Airport, although officials are still recommending bringing one.

The Colorado Springs Airport announced late Monday night masks are no longer required. However, it “encourages travelers to have masks with them as the situation continues to evolve.”

😷 In accordance with @TSA no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate, face masks will not be required at this time for employees and passenger at COS. pic.twitter.com/Zhsntz8xn1 — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) April 19, 2022

Denver International Airport also took to social media Monday night, saying, “Masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).”

We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports. As a result, masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time). — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 19, 2022

This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday. The mask mandate was set to expire May 3.

11 News spoke with some travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport, who heard the announcement after boarding their plane.

“People were in line and all of the sudden, people started clapping and other people just looked stunned, so it was an interesting mixed reaction,” a passenger said.

