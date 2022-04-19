Advertisement

Mask no longer required at Colorado Springs Airport or DIA, although officials still recommend to bring one

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:43 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Masks are no longer required at the Colorado Springs Airport or Denver International Airport, although officials are still recommending bringing one.

The Colorado Springs Airport announced late Monday night masks are no longer required. However, it “encourages travelers to have masks with them as the situation continues to evolve.”

Denver International Airport also took to social media Monday night, saying, “Masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).”

This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday. The mask mandate was set to expire May 3.

11 News spoke with some travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport, who heard the announcement after boarding their plane.

“People were in line and all of the sudden, people started clapping and other people just looked stunned, so it was an interesting mixed reaction,” a passenger said.

