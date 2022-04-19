Man guilty of 1st-degree murder for the slaying of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday for the slaying of a homeless man in Colorado Springs.

A jury reached the verdict for Randy Bishop more than two years after the body of 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Faircloth was found. Faircloth was reportedly shot and killed before his body was discovered in a vacant lot at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on Nov. 2, 2019.

A conviction of first-degree murder in Colorado typically results in a minimum sentence of life in prison. Bishop was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Today Randy Bishop was sentenced to life without parole for Murder in the First Degree. Due to additional pending charges there will be no further remarks from the DAO at this time. — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) April 19, 2022

