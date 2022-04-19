Advertisement

Man guilty of 1st-degree murder for the slaying of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in Colorado Springs

Left: Randy Bishop. Right: Anthony Faircloth
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:13 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday for the slaying of a homeless man in Colorado Springs.

A jury reached the verdict for Randy Bishop more than two years after the body of 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Faircloth was found. Faircloth was reportedly shot and killed before his body was discovered in a vacant lot at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on Nov. 2, 2019.

11 News partner The Gazette covered part of the trial focusing on witness testimony. Click here for more from 11 News partner The Gazette.

A conviction of first-degree murder in Colorado typically results in a minimum sentence of life in prison. Bishop was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

