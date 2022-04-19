Advertisement

Man faces charges tied to an explosion in Pueblo West, suspected of running a hash oil operation

Investigators connected Bryant to a home explosion and suspected hash oil lab.
Investigators connected Bryant to a home explosion and suspected hash oil lab.(KKTV/PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM MDT
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a year after authorities were called to an explosion in a Pueblo West neighborhood, a man is in custody facing a number of serious charges.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office released details on the case connected to an explosion in May of 2020 along Tierra Buena Drive. That day, authorities arrived at the scene to find a garage fully involved in fire following an explosion. Jeremiah Bo Byrant was arrested in November on four felony counts related to the explosion. Bryant was injured in the incident, but has since recovered. The rental property he was inside had to be condemned.

“During the investigation into the cause of the fire, Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives discovered the fire occurred as a result of an explosion of an illegal butane hash oil operation that was set up in the garage and a back room of the rental home,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Detectives sought and executed a search warrant and found further evidence of a hash oil manufacturing operation to include tubs of marijuana product, hash oil, extensive equipment used in the making of butane hash oil, including several butane tanks. Investigators discovered the hash oil operation was used to produce vape cartridges.”

Bryant is facing multiple charges that include the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.

