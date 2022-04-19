I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from several agencies worked quickly to stamp out a series of grass fires along I-25 Tuesday before it could burn out of control.

Officials say the blaze was started by a vehicle that had itself caught fire.

“A vehicle was traveling northbound on I-25, and unbeknownst to the occupants it was on fire. Once they realized it was on fire they pulled over,” said Lisa Schneider with the city of Fountain.

The car drove through the interstate median to get onto the frontage road between exits 128-132. While traveling the frontage road (Bandley Drive), the vehicle sparked several spot fires over the stretch of 1 mile.

“Due to the vehicle being engulfed in flames, it caught the surrounding brush on fire,” Schneider said.

Everyone inside the car was able to scramble out and were unharmed. One home in the area was evacuated due to its proximity to the grass fires.

All of the fires were declared under control at 1:30 p.m., just over an hour after they were started.

During the fire fight, six vehicles including a motorcycle collided just south of exit 132, bringing even more first responders to the area. In all, the Fountain Fire Department, Security Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, El Paso County Wildland Team, Hanover Fire Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Fort Carson responded to one or both incidents.

The only reported injury was to the motorcyclist, who was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

“We are so thankful for the collaboration we have with our surrounding fire agencies,” Schneider said.

#I25 northbound: Fire activity between US 85 and Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway. https://t.co/TuE1PZa5kM — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 19, 2022

