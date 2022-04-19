Advertisement

Highway 194 back open east of La Junta following a fire on Tuesday

Fire closed a Colorado Highway on 4/19/22.
Fire closed a Colorado Highway on 4/19/22.(Colorado News YOUR Way/Anne Boswell)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 194 is closed 7 miles east of La Junta (between county roads FF and GG) due to a fire in the area.

A spokesperson with Bent County Office of Emergency Management tells 11 News crews are currently making good progress on the fire. He did not have a size estimate available but said it wasn’t big “yet.”

As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was back open and the fire appeared to be under control. Last time this article was updated, the cause of the fire was unknown.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the fire. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure.

Colorado News YOUR Way was at the scene:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Mandatory evacuations issued in small Colorado town as a wildfire burns
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Fire off I-25 south of Colorado Springs 4/19/22.
I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

Latest News

experts from across the area appeared on the panel hosted by KKTV 11 News and The Gazette
WATCH - Colorado Springs hosts forum to discuss fentynal danger
Crews fighting fire near Woodland Park
Multiple crews working to contain fire near Woodland Park
Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities one step closer to lowering natural gas rates
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
WATCH: 11 News, Gazette host public ‘Colorado Conversation’ on fentanyl crisis
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night