Highway 194 back open east of La Junta following a fire on Tuesday

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 194 is closed 7 miles east of La Junta (between county roads FF and GG) due to a fire in the area.

A spokesperson with Bent County Office of Emergency Management tells 11 News crews are currently making good progress on the fire. He did not have a size estimate available but said it wasn’t big “yet.”

As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was back open and the fire appeared to be under control. Last time this article was updated, the cause of the fire was unknown.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the fire. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure.

Colorado News YOUR Way was at the scene:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.