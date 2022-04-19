Advertisement

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

A facemask and gavel.
A facemask and gavel.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

A Florida judge on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.”

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Mandatory evacuations issued in small Colorado town as a wildfire burns
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Fire off I-25 south of Colorado Springs 4/19/22.
I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

Latest News

experts from across the area appeared on the panel hosted by KKTV 11 News and The Gazette
WATCH - Colorado Springs hosts forum to discuss fentynal danger
Crews fighting fire near Woodland Park
Multiple crews working to contain fire near Woodland Park
Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities one step closer to lowering natural gas rates
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
WATCH: 11 News, Gazette host public ‘Colorado Conversation’ on fentanyl crisis
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night