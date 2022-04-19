Advertisement

Easter travel surge brings COVID concerns to Colorado Springs

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travel numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels over the weekend as people booked flights for the Easter holiday.

With the higher travel levels, though, concerns about COVID returned as officials kept an eye on positivity rates. The CDC reported a slight uptick in cases nationwide the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

On Easter weekend itself, the TSA reported over 2,000,000 travelers nationwide. This number is on par with 2019 Easter travel numbers and more than 20 times the number seen at the same time in 2020, when most of the country was on lockdown.

In Colorado Springs, the story is similar. Dana Schield, the senior public communications specialist for the Colorado Springs Airport, said staff saw a 20% increase in travel from last year. With the increase, she mentioned that the airport is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are actually a GBAC accredited facility, which is the Global Biorisk Advisory Council,” Schield said. “It’s a cleaning industry standard, so we have been certified, so our standards for cleaning and disinfecting are above average.”

This standard lies outside the jurisdiction of the recently voided federal mask mandate for public transportation.

With the increase in travel, the state had also begun seeing a slight increase in COVID positivity rates. The state health department told 11 News they have been keeping an eye on this, which they said was due to the spread of the recent BA2 variant.

As far as whether or not the recent travel surge is a cause for concern, though, they said it is too soon to tell.

