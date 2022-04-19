Advertisement

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Mandatory evacuations issued in small Colorado town as a wildfire burns
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Fire off I-25 south of Colorado Springs 4/19/22.
I-25 back open following a grass fire, 6-vehicle crash south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

Latest News

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant...
Ukraine officials plead for help as fighting intensifies in Mariupol
An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to multiple hospital patient...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in overdose deaths of former patients
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say
A father is facing charges after police say he left his 4-year-old son and a loaded gun at the...
WATCH: Father runs across freeway after car crashes with child, AK-47 inside
DJ Williams, 9, fell at school, and his finger was taken off in the process, according to the...
Boy, 9, loses finger in fall at school, family says