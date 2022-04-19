Charges pending for woman after a wildfire in Boulder County on Tuesday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire northeast of Boulder on Tuesday and now a woman is expected to face charges.

At about 1:45 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated the fire was burning in the Twin Lakes area.

“If you are in the area of Twin Lakes, please DO NOT go to try to get a look at the fire,” the sheriff’s office posted to Twitter. “Avoid the area to give first responders room to work. Evacuation orders are being issued. If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order.”

At about 2:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced firefighters were able to make quick progress on knocking down the fire. The estimated size of the fire was about 10 acres.

The origin and cause of the fire have both been identified, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews are responding to a grass fire near Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes area. Please avoid the area. If you feel you are in danger, evacuate. pic.twitter.com/bxAugBYFdZ — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 19, 2022

