Charges pending for woman after a wildfire in Boulder County on Tuesday

Fire burning in Boulder County 4/19/22.
Fire burning in Boulder County 4/19/22.(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM MDT
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire northeast of Boulder on Tuesday and now a woman is expected to face charges.

At about 1:45 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated the fire was burning in the Twin Lakes area.

“If you are in the area of Twin Lakes, please DO NOT go to try to get a look at the fire,” the sheriff’s office posted to Twitter. “Avoid the area to give first responders room to work. Evacuation orders are being issued. If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order.”

At about 2:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced firefighters were able to make quick progress on knocking down the fire. The estimated size of the fire was about 10 acres.

The origin and cause of the fire have both been identified, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

