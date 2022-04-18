WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor announces new initiative to clean up the city
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced a major initiative aimed at beautifying the city.
WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.
Speakers at Monday’s event included:
- Mayor John Suthers
- Travis Easton, Director of Public Works, City of Colorado Springs
- Andrew Phelps, Homelessness Prevention and Response Coordinator, City of Colorado Springs
- Keith Thompson, Empowerment Officer, CONO
- David Royer, Infinite Disposal
- Richard Mulledy, Stormwater Enterprise Program Manager, City of Colorado Springs
