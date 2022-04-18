Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor announces new initiative to clean up the city

WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor announces new initiative to clean up the city
By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced a major initiative aimed at beautifying the city.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

Speakers at Monday’s event included:

  • Mayor John Suthers
  • Travis Easton, Director of Public Works, City of Colorado Springs
  • Andrew Phelps, Homelessness Prevention and Response Coordinator, City of Colorado Springs
  • Keith Thompson, Empowerment Officer, CONO
  • David Royer, Infinite Disposal
  • Richard Mulledy, Stormwater Enterprise Program Manager, City of Colorado Springs

Read more on this latest initiative here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
WATCH: Murder case dismissed against Barry Morphew after wife disappears in Colorado
Fire off I-25 south of Colorado Springs 4/19/22.
I-25 back open following a grass fire and crash south of Colorado Springs
The rider suffered serious injuries after crashing into the side of a vehicle at Circle and...
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Mask no longer required at Colorado Springs Airport or DIA, although officials still recommend to bring one
Left: Randy Bishop. Right: Anthony Faircloth
Man guilty of 1st-degree murder for the slaying of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Red light camera
More red light cameras going in at Colorado Springs intersections this week
Warm, windy, and dry
More fire danger concerns
Stock photo.
Firefighters working on fire near Flagstaff
Left: Randy Bishop. Right: Anthony Faircloth
Man guilty of 1st-degree murder for the slaying of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in Colorado Springs
Fire in Pueblo West 4/19/22.
RV and vehicle destroyed by fire in Pueblo West on Tuesday