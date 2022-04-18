Voice of the consumer: Happy Tax Day -- what to expect this year

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The deadline to submit your 2021 taxes, or file for an extension, is here. Tax Day is Monday, April 18. We are talking to the experts about what you can expect this year.

“I think it’s really been unusual because of the last two years and the tax deadline that’s been extended the last two years, this year is a little bit different,” said David Fruh with Jackson Hewitt in Colorado Springs.

He spoke with my fellow coworker, morning reporter Kasia Kerridge. You may have seen this story on KKTV 11 News. “Based on IRS statistics, they expect the biggest finish to any tax season they’ve ever seen.”

If you waited until the last minute to file your taxes this year, you aren’t alone. An estimated 80 million taxpayers waited until the last minute. “In southern Colorado, and based on the March 25 IRS statistics, people are falling behind. I think they’ve been lulled in the last two years of this extra month or two or three, and they are falling behind. I think it’s also a matter of they are scared, they don’t know the advanced child tax credit notices, and they are not sure what the third stimulus notice is,” said Fruh.

“The best advice that I can give you, whether you are ready to file or whether you don’t have the means to pay, the best thing you can do is at least file an extension, that will avoid a lot of big penalties and interest,” he added.

The IRS said as of April 8, they have issued more than 70 million refunds worth more than $222 billion. The average refund is $3,175. However, the IRS is backlogged and understaffed right now meaning your refund could take longer this year. The IRS recommends that you file electronically and make sure to select an electronic deposit for your refund.

More than three million tax returns are still being processed from 2021. Currently, the IRS only has 80,000 employees. The IRS wants to hire around 10,000 new workers. You can find out more information and resources on IRS.gov.

Also this week, some other big news on the consumer front: inflation has hit a 40-year record high in the United States. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics just released the consumer price index summary for March 2022. The Labor Department said the consumer price index jumped 8.5% over the last 12 months. It’s the sharpest one-year increase since 1981. We also hit a record high month-to-month jump since 2005, inflation rose 1.2% from February to March. Gas prices contributed to more than half of that increase, jumping 18.3% in March, largely driven by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The categories that saw the largest increase were gasoline, shelter and food. The gasoline index climbed 48% over the last twelve month. The price index for food at home, including grocery costs, rose 10% in the last 12 months.

Some other interesting numbers, include airline tickets and car sales. A lot of folks are planning on taking a vacation this summer, following two years of the pandemic. Airline prices rose 10.7% in March, that’s double the increase we saw in February at 5.2%. The inflation for used cars and trucks rose by 35.5% over the last year, but we are slowly starting to see some relief, with the index dropping 3.8% last month. Finally, clothing costs jumped nearly 7% over the last year. The price index for April 2022 is scheduled to be released on May 11.

