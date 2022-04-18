Shots fired at Colorado Springs apartment building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The sound of gunshots broke out in a Colorado Springs apartment building just after midnight Monday.

Police say they started getting 911 calls at 12:03 a.m. from the 100 block of Bonfoy Avenue, a couple of blocks northeast of Memorial Park. Responding officers discovered there had been a fight between neighbors that led to two people firing guns.

At the time of this writing, officers are still trying to identify who was involved and have not made any arrests. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

