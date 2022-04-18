Pueblo police investigating weekend shooting just east of downtown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a second shooting in as many days on on East 3rd Street in Pueblo.

The shooting was reported early Saturday evening in the 700 block, just one block away from a deadly shooting Friday evening.

One woman was hurt in Saturday’s shooting. Her injuries were described as serious, but it’s unknown if they were life-threatening. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

Police have not said if there is a connection between the two shootings. A suspect and a person of interest have been named in the Friday night shooting, but no suspect information has been provided for the Saturday shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.