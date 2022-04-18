Advertisement

Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters

A family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment. (Source: KETV/Stephanie Gunia/CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A Nebraska family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment.

On Thursday, Stephanie Gunia picked up her three kids from school and headed back to their apartment, which they just moved into that week.

But upon entering, the family was met with a horrible surprise.

“We walked in, and there was nothing in our apartment except for a mattress,” Gunia said. “My kids’ stuff was gone, their clothes, everything.”

Thinking she’d been burglarized, Gunia panicked and called the police. However, when officers came to investigate, they found no signs of forced entry, and all doors and windows were locked.

But then, a neighbor told Gunia he saw people moving items out of her apartment and into the dumpsters.

Upon looking, Gunia found her personal belongings spread out between five dumpsters – much of it ruined.

Ultimately, investigation revealed what happened – the apartment complex hired a moving company to clear out an apartment, and they hit the wrong unit.

“They said they got the wrong apartment. They cleaned out the wrong apartment,” Gunia said.

Apartment management said in a statement, “We are working with a resident who had some of her possessions mistakenly placed in a dumpster. We believe almost all of her possessions were retrieved. Any missing items will be replaced at our expense.”

Gunia said there was cash in the apartment that has not been recovered. Apartment management said it gave Gunia a $250 gift card immediately after the mistake was discovered.

