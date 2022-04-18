Advertisement

Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT
(Gray News) - It’s official. Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza is coming back.

After months of rumors about the item’s potential return, Taco Bell has confirmed it will return to the menu in mid-May.

Mexican Pizza fans turned to the internet with petitions and performances to voice their dismay when Taco Bell pulled the item from the menu in 2020.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “…Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza is made up of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Singer Doja Cat, a longtime fan of the menu item and so-called “voice of the Taco Bell people,” was one of the first to confirm the news this past weekend, when she dropped the mic with the news of the Mexican Pizza’s return May 19.

