‘Keep it Clean COS’: $2.7 million anti-littering campaign launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’ve seen trash alongside the roads in Colorado Springs, you’re not alone.

More than 1,000 complaints came in last year about roadside garbage, according to city leaders. That’s why they’re launching the new “Keep it Clean COS” campaign, aimed at devoting city resources to trash cleanup and encouraging people to do their part.

“I think it is getting worse,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers during a press conference Monday announcing the campaign. “People like myself who have lived here for a long time think there’s too much litter around. There is too much litter around, and we just need to really raise the entire public consciousness about it.”

The $2.7 million is coming from the city’s reserve, or savings account, according to Suthers. Of that, $225 will go toward a new vacuum truck that can suck up roadside trash. The city will also purchase four new road cleaning trucks, which will cost a total $1.4 million. For human resources devoted to the new program, that will cost $800,000 out of the initial launch, and annually to maintain. The city is also partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation to clean up state-maintained roads locally, like Powers Boulevard, Highway 24, and I-25.

Leaders say roadside garbage sets a bad first impression for tourists, many who come to see beautiful natural mountain views.

“I noticed it all on the side of the road,” said tourist Jordan Raneri. She’s in town from Boston with her family and says litter is one of the first things she noticed in Colorado Springs. “It kind of affected me because it was like seeing what animals could be harmed from it, and it’s just such a beautiful place, so it kind of stinks to see it this way.”

Colorado Springs leaders say locals can help by securing their trash cans in a place where the wind cannot knock them over. Leaders also suggest taking your trash cans out the morning of pick-up, rather than the night before, to avoid the wind taking hold of the trash cans. Finally, leaders say to pick up trash if you see it.

“It would be cool if everyone could pick up trash for just one day. It seems like such a simple thing,” Raneri added.

City leaders are adding an incentive, to boot. The will be accepting nominations now every August for people, businesses and organizations that go above and beyond to clean up the city. The new award for that will now be given out every September.

