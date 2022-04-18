Advertisement

Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates the team's double-overtime win against the...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates the team's double-overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award. Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo’s two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season.

Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring. The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.

4/17/2022 5:08:40 PM (GMT -6:00)

