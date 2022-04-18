Hospitals in Colorado Springs see an increase in healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Since the pandemic, hospitals across the country have struggled to retain staffing. Now, a new study published in the journal, JAMA Health Forum says the healthcare workforce is slowly returning back to pre-pandemic levels. Researchers found that turnover rates peaked in the first part of the pandemic, but largely recovered in the second.

Health professionals with UCHealth and Centura both say they lost staff during the pandemic. Some felt burnt out while others took on traveling healthcare positions in hotspot areas. However, these healthcare systems say the problem is improving.

“Right now, the staffing issues are much much better,” said Dr. Michael Roshon, Emergency Care Physician at Penrose-St. Francis Health.

“We’ve been actually pretty successful recruiting people back into those positions,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, Chief Medical Officer at UCHealth for the southern region of Colorado Springs.

Dr. Steinbruner says healthcare workers are feeling a sigh of relief as hospitals start to get back to normal operations. COVID cases in hospitals are dropping from hundreds of cases a day to only a handful of cases.

“We have much more breathing room,” said Dr. Steinbruner. “We don’t have to double up rooms and we don’t have to, you know, work on our staffing ratios like we had been.”

These healthcare positions are being filled by people who are returning to traditional health care jobs. As well as people who are graduating and entering the medical field for the first time.

“There was a lot more interest in sort of medicine and nursing because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Roshon.

“It just means we have a lot of young nurses and young people coming in who need to learn the ropes,” said Dr. Steinbruner.

Dr. Steinbruner hopes the health care workforce will continue to grow.

“As long as we can continue to provide people a really good place to work and a good working environment and opportunity,” said Dr. Steinbruner. “We know we have to take care of our people if they are going to be able to take care of you as a patient.”

Both health professionals say they’re also seeing an improvement in ICU bed capacity, but say they’re staying cautious and prepared in case another COVID-19 surge occurs.

