Fountain family escapes middle of the night house fire thanks to smoke alarms

Firefighters on El Vereda in Fountain early in the morning of April 18, 2022.
Firefighters on El Vereda in Fountain early in the morning of April 18, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:52 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A family escaped a house fire overnight thanks to working smoke alarms.

Officials tell 11 News the smoke alarms did their job and woke up the family, allowing them to get out unharmed.

Firefighters responded to El Vereda Drive off C & S Road in Fountain just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Investigators tell 11 News the fire started in the backyard but then spread to the home, damaging both floors before firefighters got it under control. They were able to contain the blaze to the property.

It’s unclear how severe the damage is and whether the home is livable.

Officials say two adults and two teens were in the house when the fire started. There were no pets inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

