Fire Burning in Southern Colorado’s Custer County

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Steve Roldan
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE:) Parts of highway 69 are now back open Sunday night. According the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District, the Verdemont fire is 100 percent contained. Crews say it burned about 321 acres. No injuries are reported and no structures are lost.

_________________________________________________

Parts of Highway 69 are closed due to a fire burning in Custer County, west of Pueblo. That’s according to the the Wet Mountains Fire Protection District. So far the fire has already scorched as many as 20 acres. As of Sunday evening, it was only 70 percent contained. Several agencies are battling the fire. They include, Wet Mountain Fire, Wetmore Fire, Deer Mountain Fire, Howard Fire, Tallahassee Fire, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

