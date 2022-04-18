CSFD’s ‘Living with Wildfire’ town hall series holds first sessions Tuesday, Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is no stranger to damaging wildfires, with two of the state’s most destructive -- Waldo Canyon and Black Forest -- happening within or very near city limits.

To help citizens know what to do in this worst-case scenario, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting a series of 20 town halls aimed at specific neighborhoods. Topics to be discussed include:

- How to prepare your home for wildfire

- Creating a wildfire action plan

- Knowing when and how to evacuate

The “Living with Wildfire” series kicks off with its first town halls this Tuesday and Thursday, directed at the following neighborhoods on the southwest side of the city:

Broadmoor Oaks, Broadmoor Hills, Quail Lake, Old Broadmoor, Stratton Meadows, Ivywild, Lower Skyway, Upper Skyway, Gold Hill Mesa, and Midland.

Meeting details:

Tuesday, April 19

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Meadows Park Community Center

1943 S El Paso Ave.

Thursday, April 21

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Skyway Elementary School

1100 Mercury Drive

Additional sessions for other neighborhoods will be added to the CSFD calendar in the coming weeks. Keep checking this link to see when your meeting is!

