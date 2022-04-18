Barricaded suspect forces shelter-in-place order at Canon City apartment complex

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents at a Canon City apartment complex were told to shelter in place while law enforcement responded to a barricaded suspect Sunday afternoon.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the situation started just before 2 p.m. with a 911 call reporting at least four gunshots fired at the Country Green Apartments on the east end of Canon City.

Responding deputies and Canon City police officers heard several loud gunshots as they pulled up to the scene. Tenants were told to shelter in place and some evacuations in the area were ordered.

The situation was resolved just before 5 p.m. and all shelter-in-place and evacuation orders were lifted.

No further information has been released at the time of this writing.

