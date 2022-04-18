Advertisement

1 seriously hurt in south Colorado Springs motorcycle crash

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:39 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two motorcyclists were ejected in what police are calling a possible DUI crash in south Colorado Springs.

The riders were on one motorcycle traveling west on Cheyenne Meadows Road Sunday afternoon when they missed a curve in the road and hit a curb. Both people were thrown from the bike, with the passenger suffering life-threatening injuries. The driver’s injuries were less serious. Police have not confirmed if the riders were wearing helmets.

The crash was reported in a residential neighborhood near the intersection with Bayfield Drive. The area is close to Quail Lake.

Police say driver Timothy George was charged in the crash.

