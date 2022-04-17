Advertisement

Teller County neighborhood evacuated overnight amid active shooter situation

Multiple firing points were staged inside the suspect’s home fixed toward neighbors’ residences, the sheriff’s office said
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead after opening fire in his neighborhood overnight.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 400 block of Forest Glen Trail in Florissant at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of gunshots. They found a man shooting repeatedly at his neighbors’ homes from his own residence.

SWAT responded and quickly evacuated 11 neighbors and took them to the Florissant fire station.

“The suspect continued to fire after evacuations were made,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Towards the end of the standoff, deputies were able to get in the home and found the suspect took his own life. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Deputies also discovered several firing points staged around the house and aimed at neighboring homes.

“There is no known motive at this time and there were no injuries to deputies or residents due to the quick response of the sheriff’s office deputies,” the spokesperson said.

This continues to be a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in front of one of the two 7-Elevens robbed on Friday, April 15, 2022.
2 Colorado Springs convenience stores robbed within an hour
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
The Duck Pond Fire is burning near Gypsum, Colorado. Evacuations are happening.
Eagle County’s ‘Duck Pond Fire’ burns 88 acres; I-70 back open
Colorado Springs Police has an area of Austin Bluffs Parkway closed from a serious crash Friday...
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a 35-year-old Colorado Springs man
Attempted murder suspects and one of the stolen trucks used in the crime.
WANTED: Attempted murder suspects sought in Colorado

Latest News

Critical fire danger this afternoon
More Fire Danger Concerns
The Duck Pond Fire is burning near Gypsum, Colorado. Evacuations are happening.
Eagle County’s ‘Duck Pond Fire’ burns 88 acres; I-70 back open
The scene on I-25 at Baptist Road on April 17, 2022.
1 hurt in rollover on I-25 and Baptist Road
37E Fire burning in Larimer County near Boulder County.
37E Fire burning in Larimer County 75 percent contained; all evacuations lifted
A suspect is dead after opening fire in his neighborhood overnight. The Teller County Sheriff's...
Man fires at neighbors houses in Teller County