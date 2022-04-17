Teller County neighborhood evacuated overnight amid active shooter situation

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead after opening fire in his neighborhood overnight.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 400 block of Forest Glen Trail in Florissant at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of gunshots. They found a man shooting repeatedly at his neighbors’ homes from his own residence.

SWAT responded and quickly evacuated 11 neighbors and took them to the Florissant fire station.

“The suspect continued to fire after evacuations were made,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Towards the end of the standoff, deputies were able to get in the home and found the suspect took his own life. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Deputies also discovered several firing points staged around the house and aimed at neighboring homes.

“There is no known motive at this time and there were no injuries to deputies or residents due to the quick response of the sheriff’s office deputies,” the spokesperson said.

#Breaking: A suspect is dead after opening fire in a neighborhood overnight. Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells me they first got the report of gunshots around 12:30am. This is in the 400 block of Forest Glen Trail in Florissant. pic.twitter.com/txdvnhLFT8 — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) April 17, 2022

