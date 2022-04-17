Switchbacks rally falls short, drop first game of season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost their first game of the USL Championship season Saturday, falling 2-1 to Memphis FC at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks fell behind right before half on a shot from Aaron Molloy that slipped past keeper Jeff Caldwell in the 43rd miinute. Memphis found the net again in the 59th minute off a header from Phillip Goodrum.

Switchbacks got on the board late on a Matt Mahoney goal in the 91st minute. Mahoney scored on a header from a corner kick. A late rush in the 94th minute fell short and handed Switchbacks FC their first defeat.

Colorado Springs (5-1-0) heads back on the road Saturday, April 23 for a game at FC Tulsa.

