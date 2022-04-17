Poole shines in playoff debut, Curry back as Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jordan Poole shined in his long-awaited playoff debut scoring 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury by coming off the bench initially, and the Golden State Warriors’ defense smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.

Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Denver, facing stifling defense from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.

