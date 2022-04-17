Advertisement

Poole shines in playoff debut, Curry back as Warriors win

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, middle, grabs a rebound between Golden State Warriors guard...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, middle, grabs a rebound between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By JANIE McCAULEY
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jordan Poole shined in his long-awaited playoff debut scoring 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury by coming off the bench initially, and the Golden State Warriors’ defense smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.

Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Denver, facing stifling defense from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.

