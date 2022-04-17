Advertisement

Police name suspect in deadly Pueblo shooting

Raymond Apodaca
Raymond Apodaca(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting Friday night.

Detectives announced Saturday that they obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Raymond Apodaca.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 3rd Street and Erie Avenue and found one man deceased on scene. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

In addition to Raymond Apodaca, police say they are also looking for 32-year-old Jessica Apodaca in connection with the homicide. Jessica Apodaca has not been named a suspect in the case, just a person of interest. She is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-1 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police have not said what her relationship is with Raymond Apodaca.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

