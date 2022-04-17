Advertisement

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:38 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in front of one of the two 7-Elevens robbed on Friday, April 15, 2022.
2 Colorado Springs convenience stores robbed within an hour
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
Colorado Springs Police has an area of Austin Bluffs Parkway closed from a serious crash Friday...
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a 35-year-old Colorado Springs man
The Duck Pond Fire is burning near Gypsum, Colorado. Evacuations are happening.
Mandatory evacuations for Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum; I-70 reopened
Attempted murder suspects and one of the stolen trucks used in the crime.
WANTED: Attempted murder suspects sought in Colorado

Latest News

Hundreds of people light candles at the beginning of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of...
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Raymond Apodaca
Police name suspect in deadly Pueblo shooting
Pope Francis calls for peace amidst "Easter of war."
Pope Francis calls for peace amidst "Easter of war"
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukrainians defy deadline to surrender in Mariupol or die