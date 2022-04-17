Mandatory evacuations growing for Duck Pond Fire burning near Gypsum; I-70 reopened

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire is burning in Eagle County, prompting mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation notices in Gypsum.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for anyone located on the western side of Gypsum toward Dotsero, and the Willowstone neighborhood. Click here to see the evacuations map.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place for the Red Hill area. Click here for a list of street names under pre-evacuation status.

This is being called the Duck Pond Fire. As of 6:05 p.m., the fire had burned 25-30 acres.

NEW: I-70 is back open as of just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, after being closed both directions earlier in the day from exit 87 to Rifle, to exit 157 to Wolcott.

I-70 is back open both directions between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. If the winds shift, this closure may be implemented again. Proceed with caution and and watch for crews in the area of milepost 137. @ColoradoDOT @Garco911 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 17, 2022

Prior to I-70 reopening, Colorado State Patrol put out this tweet with photos of thick smoke:

A fire has broken out between the Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum near milepost 137. I-70 is closed in both directions with no ETA to reopen. Please avoid the area. Recommend alternate route to the north, H13-H40-H131. @ColoradoDOT @EagleCountySO @Garco911 pic.twitter.com/KtoQSoWq1x — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 16, 2022

Eagle county’s public safety information website says, the fire started in the early afternoon Saturday, and winds are pushing the fire toward Gypsum. The flames originated near Duck Pond Open Space.

“Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues,” the county’s website reads.

This story is developing and this article will continue to be updated with new details as they come in.

