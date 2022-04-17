Advertisement

1 hurt in rollover on I-25 and Baptist Road

The scene on I-25 at Baptist Road on April 17, 2022.
The scene on I-25 at Baptist Road on April 17, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash near Monument early Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle rollover happened just after 3 a.m. on I-25 near the Baptist Road exit.

A witness said the car flipped right in front of him. One person was hospitalized.
(KKTV)

A witness tells 11 News road rage may have been involved in the crash.

“I was driving from Denver and this guy ... he was driving pretty slow so I went to pass him, and when I passed him, he started tailgating me and driving recklessly,” Joseph Martinez said. “I let him pass because he was really behind me, and so I started driving behind him for a few miles, and then his other car passed him ... that’s when he got up and tailgated that other car. That was for like 15 miles, he was still getting that car.”

Martinez told 11 News the driver then began weaving in and out of traffic until he lost control of the vehicle.

State Patrol has not confirmed these details but says troopers are investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Troopers had to free one person from the Chevy Silverado but did not have information on injuries.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in front of one of the two 7-Elevens robbed on Friday, April 15, 2022.
2 Colorado Springs convenience stores robbed within an hour
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
The Duck Pond Fire is burning near Gypsum, Colorado. Evacuations are happening.
Eagle County’s ‘Duck Pond Fire’ burns 88 acres; I-70 back open
Colorado Springs Police has an area of Austin Bluffs Parkway closed from a serious crash Friday...
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a 35-year-old Colorado Springs man
Attempted murder suspects and one of the stolen trucks used in the crime.
WANTED: Attempted murder suspects sought in Colorado

Latest News

Critical fire danger this afternoon
More Fire Danger Concerns
The Duck Pond Fire is burning near Gypsum, Colorado. Evacuations are happening.
Eagle County’s ‘Duck Pond Fire’ burns 88 acres; I-70 back open
37E Fire burning in Larimer County near Boulder County.
37E Fire burning in Larimer County 75 percent contained; all evacuations lifted
A suspect is dead after opening fire in his neighborhood overnight. The Teller County Sheriff's...
Man fires at neighbors houses in Teller County