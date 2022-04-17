1 hurt in rollover on I-25 and Baptist Road

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash near Monument early Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle rollover happened just after 3 a.m. on I-25 near the Baptist Road exit.

(KKTV)

A witness tells 11 News road rage may have been involved in the crash.

“I was driving from Denver and this guy ... he was driving pretty slow so I went to pass him, and when I passed him, he started tailgating me and driving recklessly,” Joseph Martinez said. “I let him pass because he was really behind me, and so I started driving behind him for a few miles, and then his other car passed him ... that’s when he got up and tailgated that other car. That was for like 15 miles, he was still getting that car.”

Martinez told 11 News the driver then began weaving in and out of traffic until he lost control of the vehicle.

State Patrol has not confirmed these details but says troopers are investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Troopers had to free one person from the Chevy Silverado but did not have information on injuries.

